Four people seriously injured in Monroe Co. crash

Four people were seriously injured in a crash Friday in Monroe County.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said the crash happened around noon Friday. They placed the crash along County Highway A, near the intersection with Jungle Rd. This is just west of the Town of Clifton.

The sheriff’s office said a trailer being towed by a car came detached, and then struck a truck on the road.

Four people in the truck at the time sustained life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopters, with one of choppers landing and taking off from Tomah High School.