Four-time cancer survivor asking for thief to return stolen wheelchair

Updated: Mon 5:36 AM, Jun 03, 2019

BOSTON (WFXT/CNN) - A 76-year-old man and cancer survivor says he won’t ask any questions or place any blame, as long as the person who took his motorized wheelchair from outside his Boston apartment returns it.

Paul Quarles, 76, says he has already fallen several times while trying to get around without the wheelchair. (Source: WFXT/Cox/CNN)

Paul Quarles is a fighter. After beating cancer four times, he can barely speak, but with his wheelchair, the 76-year-old is able to live an active lifestyle.

"He's a gladiator. He's been through a lot of operations, and he's still kicking, you know,” said Quarles’ friend William Lawson.

However, Quarles says his $14,000 wheelchair was stolen from outside his apartment. Since the incident, the man has already fallen several times while trying to get around without the wheelchair.

"He needs it back. He’s moving around, going place to place, and it helps him out a lot,” Lawson said.

Quarles says he wants whoever took the wheelchair to bring it back and leave it outside. He says he won’t ask any questions or place any blame.

Lawson says he can’t understand why someone would do this.

“People have better things to do than take a man's wheelchair,” he said.

A surveillance camera captured the theft. Quarles’ family is hoping the footage will help police find the person who stole the wheelchair.

Copyright 2019 WFXT, Cox via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
