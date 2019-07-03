Fourth of July at Carson Park: Parking and event schedule

Fourth of July celebrations will be kicking off Thursday all day in Eau Claire.

Thousands of community members will be spending the day at Carson park to enjoy festivities and fireworks.

With so many people, police say you should be aware of parking options.

Eau Claire Police say access to the park for vehicles will be closing down at 5 pm.

“The park closing down to traffic is going to be based on how full the park is as the afternoon and evening progress,” said Bridget Coit of the Eau Claire Police Department.

Police say no more vehicles will be allowed into the park after 5 pm unless you are handicapped or have some type of special exception.

Foot traffic will be allowed in and out of the park all day.

The city says other parking will be available at Hobbs Ice Arena and Lakeshore School.

Police say exiting the park is going to be taking place only to Menomonie Street. Vehicles are not going to be able to exit onto Grand Avenue and Lake Street.

The day at Carson Park will include activities for the whole family, an express game, live music, and fireworks.

The Chippewa Valley Museum will have activities from 11am-4pm. There will be free admission to both museums. There will be train Rides from 12 pm-5 pm. The Eau Claire Express game starts at 6:35 pm and there will be live music and food carts until 9 pm.

Police say no fireworks are allowed inside of the park.

Fireworks start at 10 pm and will also be aired on WEAU.

Viewing area ideas include Carson Park, Phoenix Park, and Half Moon Lake.

For more details on scheduled event and a parking map, click here.

