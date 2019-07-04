Fourth of July celebrations at Carson Park

Carson Park is a popular spot in Eau Claire to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The park is packed with activities to celebrate like free train rides at the Chippewa Valley Railroad, free admission to the Chippewa Valley Museum and Paul Bunyan Logging Camp.

For some people, spending the holiday at the park is a tradition.

“It’s an every year type deal,” says Jacob Laude. “We come out here every year.”

“We get to watch fireworks and go to the museum,” says Lydia Bosse who comes to the park for the Fourth of July every year with her family.

Fairfax Pool is also open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Eau Claire Express will play at Carson Park at 5:05 p.m. against the LaCrosse Loggers. Game attendees can also watch the fireworks from the stadium.

The parking lot at Carson Park will close at 5 p.m. but there is additional parking at Hobbs Ice Arena and Lakeshore Elementary. In addition to Carson Park, the fireworks can also be viewed from Phoenix Park and Half Moon Lake.

The Fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. at Carson Park and will also air on WEAU. For a full schedule of events for the Fourth of July at Carson Park click here.

