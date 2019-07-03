Fourth of July spirit takes over a local college's lawn

The spirit of the Fourth of July seems to have already taken over Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.

Groundskeepers created an American flag in the lawn at CVTC's Energy Education Center.

The patriotic project took about four hours to create, and many more hours to plan out.

One CVTC groundskeeper said he consulted with the head groundskeeper at Fenway Park in Boston to create the flag.

CVTC says they're unsure of how long the design would last, but say a natural stripped pattern from mowing can last up to five days, provided there's not much rain.

