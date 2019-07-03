Fourth of July tradition in La Crosse kicks off

As many set off on a long holiday weekend, thousands of families in Western Wisconsin will be spending their free time at Riverside Park for Riverfest.

"We want the community to have something to do to stay around in the La Crosse area for the Fourth of July and as a festival, just making sure we see thousands of people come into this park every year. And so as a board of directors we love that," said 2019 Riverfest Media Director Derek Martin.

For 36 years Riverfest has provided entertainment from musical acts, carnival rides, food, drinks, and much more.

This year Bill LaRue and his wife Tari are serving as Riverfest Commodore and First Mate.

The LaRue's have been attending Riverfest for around 30 years, and know what it means to La Crosse.

The festival runs from Wednesday thru Saturday, but the impact Riverfest leaves in the community goes well beyond just this one weekend.

"We go up to Canada, for a huge festival in Canada, to help promote La Crosse. They reciprocate and come to our festivals, so it's kind of a fun thing that you do there. So you're always promoting our area, where we live. Come visit, come stay, come play, come and enjoy," said Bill LaRue.

The title of Commodore remains after the festival ends, with many past commodores being heavily involved in the community and even starting their own foundation.

It's that group, along with the hundreds of volunteers and board of directors, that keeps Riverfest afloat.

"From the start of all of the volunteer hours, year-round planning the festival, up to the point of our set up. We had over 250 volunteers and thousands of hours this weekend and that was actually more than most years because it just wouldn't stop raining," said Martin.

Riverfest will run from 11 a.m. until midnight each day thru Saturday.

With storms expected this weekend, you can keep updated on if Riverfest will need to close at any point on their Facebook page.