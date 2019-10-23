Foxconn delays plans for Innovation Centers, fate of Eau Claire facility unknown

Questions are being raised about the future of Foxconn Innovation Centers in several Wisconsin cities, including Eau Claire.

In addition to a massive manufacturing facility in the southeast part of the state, plans are in the works for Foxconn to also construct what it is calling Innovation Centers in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison, Racine, and Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Public Radio reports the development directors in several of those cities said plans are on hold as Foxconn appears focused on its main manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

In Eau Claire, City Manager, Dale Peters, says Foxconn requested permits to do $2 million worth of work at the downtown location, but has only conducted some HVAC work.

He says the city hasn't received any official notice whether the project is moving forward.