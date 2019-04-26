Foxconn jobs, tax credits could be renegotiated in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Foxconn Technology Group officials are talking about making changes to the contract signed in 2017 that was based on constructing a larger display screen manufacturing facility than is now proposed.

That raises questions about how extensive any revisions may be and what each side would get out of it.

Both Foxconn and taxpayers could gain or lose from renegotiating the deal.

Those who have examined the contract and are familiar with the company and similar agreements say the state may look to reduce the amount of credits and push for other, new requirements.

Foxconn may want to change the timeline and benchmarks for job creation so they can more easily qualify.

Neither side has publicly said what changes they want.