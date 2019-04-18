Foxconn says it's committed to Wisconsin job creation

Foxconn Technology Group says it remains committed to "long term" job creation in Wisconsin, the day after Gov. Tony Evers said it was unrealistic to expect the company to employ 13,000 people as promised.

Foxconn did not mention the 13,000 number in its statement Thursday. It could get nearly $3 billion in state tax credits if it employs that many people and invests $10 billion on the Wisconsin project over 10 years.

However, the liquid crystal display factory it is building in the state is much smaller than what was originally planned when the contract was written. Evers says he wants to revisit the contract.

Foxconn says it remains committed to the deal, while being "open to further consultation, collaboration, and new ideas."

It says, "Foxconn's commitment to job creation in Wisconsin remains long term" and will span the length of the contract and beyond.

