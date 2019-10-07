FreaQweek kicks off at UW- Eau Claire

FreaQweek kicked off at UW-Eau Claire on Monday with a concert series as part of the schools homecoming festivities.

FreaQweek replaces the Eau Queer Film Festival as UW-Eau Claire’s celebration of the LGBTQ community.

There will be a short film festival all week, the celebration of national coming out day on Friday, and student speakers that talk about the life of a LGBTQ student on campus.

Part of the film festival will be held at the State Theatre as part of the grand re-opening of the building.

A screening of the film "For They Know Not What They Do" will take place Friday night at 7.

Organizers say it's great to work in conjunction with the homecoming committee.

"We're really just making a big community and really upping the school spirit and also maybe opening opportunities for other students to go and see the inside look at other student's lives,” said freaQweek organizer, Sophia Spittlemeister. “Specifically those in the LGBTQ community."

Organizers say the event is creating a more inclusive campus community.

For more information on freaQweek activities, click here.

