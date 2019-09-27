Free car seat checks in Chippewa Falls this Saturday

Chippewa County Department of Public Health is teaming up with the Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department to offer free car seat safety checks this Saturday, Sept. 30.

Each car seat check takes around 30 minutes each so people are asked to call 715-726-7900 to schedule an appointment.

Checks will take place at the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services building. Parents are encouraged to bring their child/children to this event and expecting parents are also welcome.

