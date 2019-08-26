Free haircuts for families in need

The first day of school is the perfect opportunity to show off a new look, and one local barbershop is giving underprivileged kids the chance to do just that.

Staff at chip's barbershop in Eau Claire gave free haircuts for kids with single parents, or with families in need.

Cosmetologists at the barbershop have volunteered before, but this was the first time they offered free haircuts just before school started.

The owner of chip's barbershop says that this small gesture could go a long way.

“I know what it's like to be younger and want someone to step up and be that person that you didn't have when you were younger, you know?” says owner of Chip’s Barbershop, Chapin Turner.

Posts about the free haircuts went viral on social media, racking up hundreds of shares and thousands of impressions for this event.

