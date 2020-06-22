Freedom Honor Flight postponed

The Freedom Honor Flight has been postponed as organizers have extended the suspension of all Honor Flight travel for the rest of the 2020 calendar year.

The flight was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. Organizers are working to reschedule it as soon as possible.

Freedom Honor Flight president Dave Larsen says, “The safety of our veterans is our top priority. Our veterans are older adults and many have severe underlying chronic medical conditions. They are at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”