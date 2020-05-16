Freedom bell raises money for businesses at Burger King

At Burger King today, people were given an opportunity to ring the freedom bell.

The bell was a fundraiser for the businesses at the Golf Road Plaza who have been sidelined by COVID-19. The businesses have taken a severe hit with having to close either their entire business, or a portion of their services. Customers driving through the Burger King drive-through were able to donate $1 and ring the bell.

“You know it's something, it's just basically caring, you know, that the community cares and it's just a good feeling that people care about other people,” says Cyndi Kortbein, Paint Shack Owner.

The fundraiser was inspired by the owner of the freedom bell, and it will continue as long as it's successful.