Freshwater collaborative hopes to improve Wisconsin's water quality

The UW-system is hoping to launch a new program aimed at increasing water quality across the state.

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin partners with all 13 UW institutions across multiple disciplines to solidify Wisconsin's world leadership in freshwater science, technology, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

Dr. J. Brian Mahoney, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, talked about the inception of the idea.

“The idea of the freshwater collaborative was developed by the school of freshwater science at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee”, Mahoney said. “They contacted a bunch of us because they recognized that the best way to move forward was together as a collaborative team.”

Mahoney says the new program puts a spotlight on the importance of freshwater in our society.

“Our society depends on freshwater”, he said. “The idea is that we want to get a good scientific background on how the freshwater system actually works which is the first step in preventing further environmental contamination.”

The program has yet to be passed in the state budget as it makes its way through the legislator, but Mahoney is confident and optimistic.

“It is in the state budget right now, it has not been approved”, Mahoney said. “There is a lot of support for it on both sides of the aisle because every community in the state has some sort of freshwater issue.”

Mahoney says the freshwater collaborative will also create new jobs at the university along with opportunities for community members to get involved.

“If the freshwater collaborative goes through, we're going to get four new faculty positions here at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire”, he said. “We also get a significant amount of research funding and we’re going to be able to generate an outreach program to get high school students and industrial partners involved with the freshwater collaborative.”

Mahoney says specialists at UW-Eau Claire will focus on different aspects of the geology and hydro-geology of western Wisconsin while working with colleagues from other UW-system universities

