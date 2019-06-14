Friday Road Report for Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE FROM CITY OF EAU CLAIRE)-- Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic Unless Otherwise Noted)
West Grand Avenue
First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue will be closed during construction as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections.
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week:
State Street
from Bartlett Court to 375 feet south of Hamilton Avenue.
Lake Street
from Farwell Street to the Chippewa River Bridge.
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
Madison Street, Westbound (June 17 – June 20)
One lane closure, Hobart Street to Forest Street