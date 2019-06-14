Friday Road Report for Eau Claire

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic Unless Otherwise Noted)

West Grand Avenue

First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue will be closed during construction as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections.

Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week:

State Street

from Bartlett Court to 375 feet south of Hamilton Avenue.

Lake Street

from Farwell Street to the Chippewa River Bridge.

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Madison Street, Westbound (June 17 – June 20)

One lane closure, Hobart Street to Forest Street