Friends become coaching rivals

The Western Cloverbelt Conference has two new girls head basketball coaches, but Michelle Peplinski and Teddy Joas will not be strangers to each other when they square off on the hardwood.

Michelle Peplinski and Teddy Joas both have Chippewa Valley roots. Michelle led the Eau Claire North girls basketball team to their first state appearance in 30 years. As for Teddy he attended and played multiple sports at Eau Claire Regis. Now the two friends will be rivals, coaching against each other in the Cloverbelt West, Michelle at Altoona and Teddy at Regis.

Peplinski said, "There’s nothing better than sharing the love of the game with somebody and with that love of the game comes a huge competitive element.”

Joas said, “Put it all together and communicate with each other and then battle it out on week day nights.”

As for Michelle, she was the head coach at north for 9 years and stepped away two years ago with a record of 133 wins and 84 losses. She has been coaching on the side since but was ready to give it her all once again.

"There’s just that missing piece of that WIA season where I was probably in a gym about four times a week this last winter watching basketball because I just craved to be back around that high school atmosphere again so when this position opened up it was just something I knew I had to throw my hat in the ring for," said Peplinski.

Then there is Teddy, who has done it all, coaching football, basketball, and baseball and thought it was the perfect time to step into a bigger role.

"I’ve been around a lot of good successful coaches in the area through many different programs. I thought being alumni there, having relationships there, not only with the administration but the players the parents it just seemed to be a good fit," said Joas.

The two friends are ready for their new positions and excited to bring more juice to an already outstanding conference.

"I expect night in and night out in the Cloverbelt we are going to bring a positive atmosphere to an already really competitive and great conference."

Let the process begin and may the best coach win.

