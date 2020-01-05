From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes

Updated: Sun 4:00 PM, Jan 05, 2020

(AP) – The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards.

Ricky Gervais, right, host of Sunday's 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, mingles with actor Pierce Brosnan during Preview Day for the Globes at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Brosnan's sons Paris and Dylan, seen in the middle background left to right, are serving as Golden Globe Ambassadors this year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Streaming services will play a starring role. Five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes. And Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award.

Netflix comes into Sunday’s ceremony with a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings.

Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there’s a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

The 77th Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on NBC.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
