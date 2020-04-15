From homeless shelter to city council

Maria Guzman has taken a long, winding road to western Wisconsin.

Born in Brooklyn but raised in Philadelphia, Guzman came to the Midwest after her husband of 30 years passed away and she had to take on three jobs to support her and her grandson.

She moved to Eau Claire a little over a year ago to be closer to her grandson's family, but ended up on the streets after a month.

"You can't sugarcoat it. I'm not going to say it was great or good but in the long run it's up to you, what you want to take out of it. We are there to help, they are there to help," said Guzman.

She stayed at the Sojourner House for months, even at one point considering suicide.

But her life was changed after she says a stranger approached her and asked her what was wrong.

She then checked into a hospital and left the Sojourner House.

Guzman was the first person to move into Solis Circle last fall, a new affordable housing complex in Altoona.

It was there she met the city's mayor.

He later approached her about running for a spot on the city council.

"Being homeless I was a little iffy at first but then I, there's so much that I can do. I was humbled, honored, all kinds of good things. And definitely after I thought about it said yes," Guzman explained.

During the spring primary, Guzman was elected as the District 3 Council Person.

"I just want to do whatever where I'm needed, that's where I'll be. But of course Altoona will be number one, definitely I want to do the best that I can for the needs of Altoona, the city of Altoona," she said.

From homeless to councilwoman, Guzman says her biggest message is to never give up.

"I don't care, councilwoman, whatever I am. No I'm still me. We are all here and we are all in this together. Like I said I'm not there now, but I was. Somebody you know that is not there now, but they can be," said Guzman.

Some priorities for Guzman while she serves on city council will be to address the homeless population and mental health.

She says she is both excited and a little nervous to serve in this new role.

Altoona City Council members will be sworn in during the next council meeting on April 21.