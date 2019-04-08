From spring warmth back to winter: get ready for more snow

Spring in Wisconsin can bring just about any type of weather and we will certainly be feeling it in the coming days. After seeing temperatures in the 60's and 70's Monday, cooler air is returning. Tuesday will still be a nice spring day, but more seasonable. It's what's to follow that will raise eyebrows and have folks talking around the water cooler.

A powerful spring storm will be developing in the Central Plains, dragging warmth from the south which will clash with late season cold air draining out of Canada. The mix will lead to a large swath of precipitation with heavy, wet snow on the northern edge, a wintry mix of snow and rain in the middle, and spring thunderstorms to the south and east. The storm track will determine the ultimate outcome for us here in the state, and it appears we will remain mostly on the cold side of this storm. This means heavy, wet snow for some, while that always tricky rain/snow line will fall somewhere in our area.

As it stands now, we will begin to see the first band of precipitation work up into the area through Wednesday afternoon. This may be a combination of rain and snow as it moves northward. Chances increase for just snow at night as temperatures cool, then uncertainty increases on Thursday as the storm draws closer. The forecast track is still showing some minor shifts which could have big implications on total snow accumulations. Either way, it will likely be a miserable day with snow and possibly some rain, along with strong winds. The storm will impact travel, so plan ahead and check for delays and cancellations. By Friday the low will begin to weaken as it lifts out to the northeast and any lingering snow comes to an end.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for the northern half of the area and will likely see an upgrade to advisories and warnings later today.