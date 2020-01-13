Frosty Frolic invites families to fun outside Beaver Creek Reserve

Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, dogsledding and more fun are expected at this year's Frosty Frolic at Beaver Creek Reserve! Again this year, guests can expect 1K and 2K snowshoe hikes. Receive a prize for finishing your loop. Bring your own lunch or purchase lunch during the event. Beaver Creek Reserve will have chili, soup, rolls/bread and desserts available to purchase. Dogsledding rides have sold out every year, but staff will try to accommodate as many rides as possible during the day.

Families will be able to use snowshoes and skis, and that cost is included in the registration price, as well as the other activities (except the dogsledding).

Friends Adult $8, Kids $4

Nonmembers $10, Kids $6

Dogsledding $25

More information can be found at www.beavercreekreserve.org