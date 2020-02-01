"Frosty Toona" bike race held

Several people in Chippewa Valley took advantage of Saturday’s sunny weather by riding fat tire bikes.

About two dozen riders lined up for the three mile race. Riders were required to have bikes with tires at least 3.7 inches wide. The event was sponsored by several local businesses. Altoona Management Analyst Roy Atkinson said the race is a fun way to stay active this winter.

“We have extreme weather and winter conditions so people stay indoors,” he said. “What we are really trying to do is change the tone of that, give people opportunities to find hobbies and find winter activities to get outside and have fun.”

Atkinson says the race is just another chance to showcase River Prairie Park. Corey Stelljes won the race with a time of 8:49, followed by Dustin Marsh at 9:12 and Nathan long took third with a time of 9:20.

