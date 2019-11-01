Frozen fruit recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

Wawaona Frozen Foods issued the recall for packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes that were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels. (Source: FDA)
Updated: Fri 9:32 AM, Nov 01, 2019

(WAVE/Gray News) – Frozen fruit is being voluntarily recalled because the mixes could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawaona Frozen Foods issued the recall for packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes that were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

The recalled products are:

ALDI’S

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

RALEY’S

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A symptoms usually occurs 15 to 50 days after contamination and include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.

Customers are advised to either throw the bags away or return the bags for a full refund.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wave3.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus