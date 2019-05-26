Fun for the whole family at Jeremiah's Bullfrog Fish Farm

If you're looking for some family friendly activities this summer, Jeremiah's Bullfrog Fish Farm may have a solution.

Jeremiah's fish farm also known as "eat my fish" is located in Menomonie. Visitors interested in fishing can do so without a license. Everything you need to go fishing is provided as well as live music while you wait for the fish to bite. If you catch a fish a Jeremiah's they'll clean it and cook it for you to enjoy at the farm with your meal or send it home with you.

"One of my favorite parts is having people who have never fished before come out here. It’s almost always a positive experience because they know there's fish there...if you go fishing on a big lake or something like that, you don’t know for sure if you're going to catch fish," said Jeremiah Fredrickson, owner.

The fish farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to six and the first Friday of each month from May through September.

