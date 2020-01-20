Fundraiser created for victims of fatal Oconto house fire

A fundraiser posted on Facebook has identified which family has been affected by a deadly house fire last Friday.

According to a fundraiser for funeral expenses, the victims, a mother and three children, are members of the DeCoursin family.

The fire happened during the early morning hours of Friday, January 17.

As of Monday afternoon, Action 2 News has not yet learned the names and ages of the victims.

This is a developing story, check back for details as they become available.