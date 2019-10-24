Fundraiser for Chippewa Falls Police Family Room

When Chippewa Falls Police are working on a sensitive case, they have a special room to conduct the interviews. But their current family room is in need of some major improvements and they are asking the community for some help.

Thursday night you can stop by the Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. they will be donating 10% of their profits to the family room project.

This is the first big fundraiser hosted by the Chippewa Falls alumni association and they are hoping to raise $7,000 to make the updates to the family room. The current room is nearly 20 years old and has outdated and worn furniture and toys. The new space will be larger, have windows and a mini-kitchenette along with updated children's activities.

“We understand as law enforcement how difficult it is if you are a victim of a crime, especially a crime that is more sensitive in nature to talk about that with a family member or a close friend but a police officer so we just really want a room that’s warm and welcoming and makes them feel as comfortable as they possibly can with regards to discussing that matter,” said officer Joan Mattheisen from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

The room is intended for interviewing victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and any child crimes. So this space is very important not only for officers to get information but for the victims to feel comfortable.

“This could be your sister or daughter that is being brought to the room that it’s going to be a more comfortable place for them to be rather than what is considered your stereotypical interrogation room,” said Kayce Lawcewicz from the CFPD Alumni Association.

If you would like to help out in the cause, stop by the Fill Inn Station from 5-7 p.m. and there will be officers for a meet and greet. During that time there will also be a raffle and they will be accepting donations for the room. In addition to monetary donations, the Alumni Association also has a wish list for the updated family room:

-Furnishings

o Cubical shelving w/baskets (for toy storage)

-Children Supplies

o Clothing (various sizes and seasons)

o Shoes (various sizes and seasons)

o Winter gear

o Socks/underwear

o Backpacks

-Adult Supplies

o Clothing (various sizes and seasons)

o Hygiene products (men and women)

-Children’s Activities

o New or gently used toys (for various ages)

o Coloring/activity/reading books

o Family/children’s movies

o Radio/CD player

o Puzzles

o Kids table

-Infant/Baby Supplies

o Diapers (all sizes)

o Wipes

o Changing pad/cover

o Bottles

o Sippy cups

o Pacifiers

o Blankets

o Clothing (various sizes and seasons)

-Safety Restraints

o 5-point harness car seats (3)

o Booster seats (3)

-Consumables

o Bottled water

o Juice boxes

o Baby formula packets

o Fruit snacks/raisins

o Apple sauce

o Microwavable soup cups

o Disposable cups/plates/napkins

-Accepted Gently Used Items

o Children’s toys/games

o Infant toys

o Movies

o Books

Please note, all items will be examined prior to being accepted as a donation. The CFPD Alumni Association reserves the right to deny any donated item.

