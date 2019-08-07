Fundraiser held in Altoona for The Community Table

Community members were able to support a local nonprofit organization during a summer concert series.

Fundraiser held for The Community Table

The Rock'n on the River Summer Concert Series took place Wednesday night at the River Prairie Center in Altoona.

The sponsor of tonight's concert was Clearwater Dental SC, Eau Claire, which selected the Community Table as this week's nonprofit participant.

A percentage of proceeds collected tonight will go to The Community Table to help provide hot meals every day of the year.

"Really important, we're pretty much mostly community funded, so every meal we do, we do with the support from the community”, says Rachel Shea, Marketing Intern at The Community Table.

The Community Table was also selling t-shirts, water bottles, and hand-decorated tote bags to raise money.

