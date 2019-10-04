Fundraising continues as Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $99,678

The Alzheimer’s Associated held a Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the UW- Eau Claire campus this past Saturday in an effort to raise more money for the care, support and research programs.

The Wisconsin Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association says participants have raised $99,678 to date.

Fundraising will continue over the next few months as walkers continue to make donations.

The money raised by the Chippewa Valley Walk is used to fund research and services including support groups, information and referral services, care consultations and more.

