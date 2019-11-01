Fundraising for people experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County this winter

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center Chippewa Outreach Office is raising money to provide emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County this winter.

Since there is no homeless shelter in the area, Jennifer Barrett of the CDC Chippewa Outreach Office says there is a need for shelters as temperatures cool down.

“Last winter was really rough on the people we supported and this year we are worried it is going to be even worse,” Barrett says.

The Outreach Office is raising money for 100 motel vouchers for people in need of emergent shelter. A motel voucher is $75 per night. These vouchers are all funded by donation.

So far in 2019 the Outreach Office and has provided 360 nights of shelter.

“Last year was a blessing to have that and we are hoping to go above and beyond this year with this winter being as hard as it was last year,” Barrett says.

Barrett says the most important way the community can help is to donate to the emergency shelter fund. To donate, click here. Checks can also be made payable to the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center to 1515 Ball St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.

The Outreach Office is also holding an open house on November 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to share how they provide services to those in crisis in the community.

