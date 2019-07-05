Funds to repair state trails in western Wisconsin vetoed by Gov. Evers

In the "Bicycling Capital of America" of Sparta, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail and the 400 Trail are big draws for locals and tourists alike.

But the rainfall last August has dampened the experience along the trails.

Most of both of the trails were heavily damaged during last summer's record flooding, and since then only a few section have been able to reopen.

At the Elroy-Sparta Trail, 15.7 of the 32.5 miles remain closed for repairs.

"The Elroy-Sparta Trail plays a pretty big role, economic impact, for all of the communities along the Elroy-Sparta Trail. We're fortunate at this part of the trail that it is open from here to Norwalk," said Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Hendricks.

To help with the repairs, state legislators requested $100,000 in the budget.

Governor Tony Evers vetoed that request.

In his veto message saying,

"I am vetoing this section because I object to directing the department to repair specific trails. The flooding of 2018 caused damage throughout the state trails system, not just on these two trails. This veto would allow the department to prioritize repairs based on the best interests of the state and all trail users."

State Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) was one of the legislators that pushed for the funding.

Saying in part after the veto,

"The Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail is historic and is the nation's first ever Rails-to-Trails project. It draws international interest to Wisconsin. $100,000 is really not a huge amount of money in the greater scheme of an $83 billion budget and the way we set it up didn't ask for new money, just devoting existing funds to the project."

Hendricks says there is still potential ways to fund the repairs, but that would come through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"I trust that the DNR will see that this trail is of particular importance and perhaps will put it at the top of their priority list when it comes to allocating the money that is budgeted to them," said Hendricks.

He adds that without funding right now, most of the closed portions of the trail will remain closed until next year.