Future of community meal program to be discussed next week

The future of a Chippewa Falls meal program will be discussed next week.

On Monday June 3 at 6:00 p.m. community members will meet at the Heyde Center to discuss the needed community support to keep Agnes’ Table open to continue to provide meal services.

Last week The Legacy Community Center, in Chippewa Falls announced in order to reduce overhead, it closed its doors to the public at 26 W. Grand Avenue. The center’s program at 24 W Grand Avenue, Agnes’ Table meal program will continue to operate and offer meals for community members.

The meeting is to let the community know about Agnes’ Table and the impact of its expanded services since it relocated to 24 W. Grand. Community support is critical to keeping these services open. The meeting will also provide information about the Legacy Community Center’s three programs that closed.

Agnes’ Table started in 2004 and has provided over 140,000 meals to people in the Chippewa area. Until it moved to 24 W. Grand Ave it provided supper on Tuesday and Thursday. Since relocating they have added breakfast on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays and lunch on Wednesday. In addition they are now open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays 7:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursdays 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as a place for people to socialize.