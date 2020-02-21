G-E-T High School investigating incident involving racial language and death threats

A local school district is investigating a racially charged incident that occurred earlier this week.

A group of students at G-E-T High School called a male student different racial slurs in a group chat and threatened the student's life, according to the student's mom's Facebook post.

The district says the investigation is ongoing and will issue the appropriate discipline per the school district's disciplinary code.

The district said that could include suspension and/or expulsion for the students involved.

Law enforcement was brought in for a safety assessment and to address any potential criminal issues.

Aaron Engel, G-E-T School District Administrator, responded to our request for comment saying, "While I cannot go into detail, I can share that the situation is as bad as it sounds. The bottom line is that we are better than this. We are appalled by the incident and are taking it very seriously."