G-E-T School District continues to investigate racial incident

The investigation into a racial incident at a local school district continues.

The G-E-T School Board met Tuesday night to discuss a racially charged incident that occurred last week and involved death threats.

A few parents spoke during public comment and both school policies and law enforcement recommendations were reviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.

G-E-T District Supervisor Aaron Engel released the following statement saying, "We are developing a comprehensive plan to further educate our students and staff on hate, bias, and racism. We are doing everything in our power to prevent a situation like this one from arising ever again."