GM recalls Chevrolet small SUVs; suspension welds can break

General Motors is recalling more than 107,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 5:23 AM, Sep 21, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 107,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems.

The recall covers the 2015 through 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration an improperly welded joint can break, increasing the risk of a crash.

It's an expansion of a recall from April that covered the 2017 through 2019 model years.

Dealers will inspect the left and right front lower-control arms and replace them if needed. No date has been set for the recall to begin.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
