GOP clears Wisconsin primary field for Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republicans have decided to place only President Donald Trump's name on Wisconsin's primary ballot this spring.
A committee made up of Republicans and Democrats met Tuesday with state election officials to decide which candidates to place on the April 7 primary ballot.
The Republican committee members submitted only Trump's name. He was approved on a unanimous voice vote.
The Democratic committee members submitted 14 candidates, including Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. They were approved unanimously.