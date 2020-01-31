GOP introduces new sex assault kit bill; AG calls it charade

Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault kits, scrapping proposals championed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed bills in October that would create new kit submission and tracking requirements but they've stalled in the Assembly.

Kaul has blasted Republicans who control that chamber for doing nothing.

GOP representatives on Friday introduced a measure that would incorporate the submission and tracking requirements as well as allow any students who become sexual assault victims to transfer to private schools under Wisconsin's voucher program.