GOP senators to be briefed on White House immigration plan

The U.S/Mexico border fence at Border Field State Park near Imperial Beach, California, Photo Date: 11/20/2018 / Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 9:52 AM, May 07, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republican senators are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss a new White House immigration plan.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway describes the plan as "fairly comprehensive," saying it aims to beef up border security and maximize merit-based immigration. Conway says it will cover other changes favored by Trump, including ending some family migration and visa lottery programs.

Conway says the plan could also touch on the plight of thousands who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The proposals are being developed by senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. A previous attempt by Trump to reach a comprehensive immigration deal with Congress collapsed.

Trump put immigration at the center of his presidential campaign, including a promise to build a wall on the U.S-Mexico border.

