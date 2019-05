Police in Glenwood City say a man shot a bear after it attacked his dog Sunday night.

The dog was let outside before going to bed, but then, got into a fight with a bear. A Facebook post from Glenwood City Police says the bear may have had its cubs close by.

The dog's owner says it shot at the bear and believes he hit it at least once.

Authorities say if you see the bear, contact Wisconsin Wildlife Services at 1-800-228-1368.