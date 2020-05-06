GRAPHIC: Protesters call for justice in fatal shooting of Ga. man; grand jury to review case

Protesters took to the streets of a Georgia neighborhood after video allegedly showing the fatal shooting of an unarmed man surfaced online. The man accused of killing him claims he acted in self-defense.

The family of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery says they want justice after he was shot multiple times and killed while jogging Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Georgia. (Source: Arbery Family/WJXT/CNN)

The family of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery says they want justice after he was shot multiple times while jogging Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Georgia.

More than 100 people joined them Tuesday for a peaceful protest, hours after video reportedly showing the deadly shooting was posted online by a local radio station.

Travis McMichael, the son of former district attorney investigator Greg McMichael, is said to be the man who killed Arbery, but he has not been charged because he claims he was acting within the scope of a citizen’s arrest.

Arbery’s family says deadly force wasn’t necessary, and they simply want to know the truth.

“We are looking for justice, and that’s what we want,” said Thea Brooks, Arbery’s aunt. "He’s not here to be the voice, so we are his voice.”

Hinesville District Attorney Tom Durden announced Tuesday that a grand jury will decide whether criminal charges should be brought after he was requested to review the case, WTOC reports.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the public release of the graphic video purported to show the shooting as well as allegations of threats against people involved in the investigation. It has no plans to investigate the shooting itself.

The video, which has been removed from the radio station’s website but continues to circulate on social media, appears to show Arbery running towards a white truck stopped in the middle of the street.

Travis McMichael, standing outside the truck, becomes engaged with Arbery in a struggle over what looks to be a shotgun. The gunshots can be heard on the video within a 7-second span. Arbery is seen trying to run away before falling to the ground with bloodstains on his white shirt.

It’s not clear in the video who fired the fatal shots, but Greg McMichael told police his son fired two shots, killing Arbery. The father and son told police they suspected Arbery was burglarizing houses under construction in the neighborhood and chased after him in their truck.

Arbery’s family says he was simply out for a jog and did nothing wrong.

On Monday, the Georgia NAACP called for the resignation of Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, saying she should have arrested the McMichaels for murder. Arbery was black, and the McMichaels are white.

A former prosecutor who examined Arbery’s case told police the McMichaels acted within the scope of Georgia’s citizen arrest statute and that Travis McMichael fired his weapon in self-defense.

