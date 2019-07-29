GRAPHIC: Surfer bitten by shark uses story to get free drinks at Fla. bar

Updated: Mon 4:49 AM, Jul 29, 2019

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT/CNN) - After a shark bit a 23-year-old professional surfer’s elbow, the man decided not to go the hospital but instead to a bar, where his friend says people bought him drinks.

The 23-year-old competitive surfer will be OK after he was bitten on the elbow by a shark, but his friend believes the wound could have used a stitch or two. (Source: MGN)

Competitive surfer Frank O’Rourke, 23, was in the water near the pier around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville Beach in Florida. Suddenly, a shark latched onto O’Rourke’s arm, knocking him off his board.

O’Rourke can be seen struggling with the shark, believed to be a 3-to-4-foot spinner or blacktip, on video from a surf camera set up along the beach.

"It came out of the water after he went over the back of a wave, and it landed on him, on his board, and kind of knocked him off his board and bit him on the elbow,” said RJ Berger, the surfer’s friend, who was right there when the attack happened.

Berger says O’Rourke was treated by a lifeguard but decided not to go the hospital, despite his bloody wounds and deep teeth marks. Instead, he went to a nearby bar.

"He immediately went to a bar because he was like, ‘I got bit by a shark,’ and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks.’ So, he went and hung out at the pier,” Berger said.

Berger says O’Rourke will be OK, but he still believes his friend could have used a stitch or two.

A surfer himself, Berger says the attack won’t stop him from hitting the waves.

"It’s inevitable. It’s gonna happen. It’s happened to a couple of my friends. It does bother you and worry you a little bit, but I mean, if it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. There’s not much you can do to really stop that, so try not to worry about it,” he said.

Copyright 2019 WJXT, Frank O’Rourke via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus