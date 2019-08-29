GREEN ALERT: Missing veteran "at risk"

A green alert has been issued for a missing veteran labeled as “at risk”.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a missing persons alert for 34-year-old Daniel Nelson Lee Werner who is missing from Madison and may be at risk.

Eau Claire Police Department say they received information that Wener was in the Eau Claire area.

WCAN says Wener was last seen in Clark County, Thursday around 10:30 a.m. He may be driving a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander rental car with Wisconsin license plate of ABT7252.

Wener is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of Africa with a crown on it on his right arm.

Officials say if you see Wener or his rental car, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.

