Ga. man pictured in viral photo praying over Fla. sheriff’s deputy

Juan O’Neal says he never intended for the photo to go viral. In fact, he didn’t intend for a photo to be taken at all. (Source: Justine Tucker)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 3:28 PM, Sep 26, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A viral photo out of Florida making its way around social media has ties to the Chattahoochee Valley.

The photo shows a man praying over a sheriff’s deputy at a Zaxby’s in Volusia County, Fla.

Juan O’Neal, the man seen in the photo, is a Harris County High School alumni. His family still lives in Harris County.

O’Neal says he never intended for the photo to go viral. In fact, he didn’t intend for a photo to be taken at all.

He says that he simply wanted to pray over Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Tucker.

“He grew up you know, dad is a police officer, a detective with the Columbus Police Department. So he knows some of the struggles, some of the things his dad had to go through," said Juan’s mother Leisha O’Neal. "So for him to see another officer, he had an instant connection I’m sure, so it’s no big deal. I’m sure he was compelled to pray for him for everything that is going on in the world and the community so I think it was something he felt like he needed to do.”

“I just did what I felt like God was telling me to do,” said Juan O’Neal.

Juan is a senior at Stetson University in Florida. His mother says he is planning on commissioning into the U.S. Army in May.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wtvm.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus