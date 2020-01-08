Gabriel's new owner shares update

The once severely malnourished dog dropped off at the Dunn County Humane Society on November 1, officially has a new home.

The Menomonie woman who dropped him off claimed to find him as a stray, but it was later determined she was the owner.

WEAU caught up with Gabriel and his new owner - Henry Chan - at the Buffalo County Humane Association in Mondovi where Chan is volunteering his time to help finish the new shelter building.

Chan began fostering Gabriel last month, and the adoption was made official this week.

Chan says his previous dog passed away, and he was starting to look for another rescue dog when he saw Gabe.

He says it was a great fit right from the start.

"The first day we brought him home, it was amazing. I've had shelter dogs and they take awhile to adjust, acclimate to the house. Within an hour, he was like he'd been with us for five to ten years," said the owner of Shanghai Bistro in Eau Claire.

Chan says Gabriel got a clean bill of health with his latest blood test.

His favorite activity is fetch, and you can continue to follow Gabriel's journey on his Facebook page.

Anne Iehl -- the woman charged in this case with mistreatment of animals -- is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference in February.