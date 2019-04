A Galesville man has been charged with his 7th OWI.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped Curtis Harnish, 64, on Highway 35 in the Town of Trempealeau for not wearing a seat belt on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say they found an open can of beer in the center console of Harnish’s vehicle. Troopers also say Harnish was slurring his words, and told officers he had two beers. The complaint says his blood alcohol level was .169.