GamerCon brings tabletop gamers together

Updated: Sat 4:51 PM, Oct 26, 2019

GamerCon kicked off Saturday at Cedarcreek Community Church in Eau Claire. It featured dozens of familiar tabletop games and even some that may not be as recognizable. It also hosted a Warmachine tournament, a large scale chess-like game. Organizers say the event was created as a way to have a positive influence of local youth.

“The creator of GamerCon had a huge heart for the Tandem Mentorship program and he wanted to have a good influence on them,” said GamerCon MC Matthew Novacek. “Since he was a gamer, tabletop gamer, he decided to create the GamerCon event and all the proceeds will be donated to tandem at the end of the day.”

Novice says he is a novice tabletop gamer, but the event opened his eyes on just how many tabletop games there are. If you missed GamerCon, Novacek says GamerCon will be held again next year.

 