Gamers gather of Clearwater Con

For the fifth year, tabletop games gathered their 20-sided dice for Clearwater con.

The only tabletop gaming convention of its kind in the Chippewa valley, the weekend-long event features role playing games, like dungeons and dragons. Gamers of all experience levels are welcome, and game operators are willing to teach newcomers how to play.

In an era where many exclusively play games online, the tabletop format gives players a better chance to connect.

“I think that this is a good opportunity for people to have a good time together. A lot of people form long-lasting friendships over gaming, the same way that people would over a poker game,” says Michael Holcombe, assistant coordinator of the convention.

Admission for the whole weekend is 30 dollars, and the convention runs through Sunday.