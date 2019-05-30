Gaming disorder: Spotting the signs

According to the Entertainment Software Association, 60% of Americans play video games daily.

Addiction to video games is now considered a mental health disorder by a leading international body (Source: MGN)

The World Health Organization now classifies excessive playing of video games as an addiction disorder.

The WHO says gaming disorder accounts for only a small amount of people who engage in digital or video-gaming activities, but, can become a disorder when it interferes with daily life.

For gaming disorder to be diagnosed, the WHO says the behavior pattern must be severe enough to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning. It says this would normally have been evident for at least 12 months.

“It’s not necessarily the amount of hours that you’re playing, it’s how it’s impacting your life,” said Corina Fisher, therapist at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center.

The WHO says people who are gamers should keep an eye on the amount of time they spend with it. They should also take note of any changes in physical or psychological health and social functioning tied to gaming.

“It needs to be treated by a professional if there is an actual disorder,” said Fisher. “There’s criteria that need to be fully met in order for it to qualify as a disorder.”

If you have a concern about gaming, Fisher recommends scheduling an appointment with a behavioral therapist.

Options include Behavioral Care in Eau Claire. For more information, click here.

Another option is Lutheran Social Services. For more information, click here.

