Garage fire in Monroe County leaves one dead

One person was pronounced dead in Monroe County after a garage fire.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Richard Siess was found dead inside the garage shed Monday in the town of Oakdale near Tomah.

A caller reported her husband may have been in the shed when the fire initially broke out.

Officials responded to the scene and found the shed engulfed with heavy smoke.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were discovered and believed to be Siess.

"An autopsy is being conducted this afternoon at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison and we expect more information after that examination is completed," said Captain Chris Weaver of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

At this time, officers do not believe any foul play is involved.