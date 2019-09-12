Garage total loss after Thursday morning fire

A garage in Chippewa Falls is a total loss after a fire on Thursday morning.

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a garage fully engulfed in flames around 7 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Elm and St. Augustine streets. After about 20 minutes, crews had the fire under control. There are no injuries reported.

“There was some exposure problems as far as another garage that was very close that had some fire impingement; we were able to quickly knock that down and save that garage from the fire,” said Lee Douglas, the Chippewa Falls fire chief. “However the original garage that was fully involved will be a total loss.”

Chief Douglas also said they will bring in heavy equipment to knock down the rest of the garage due to safety concerns.

The investigation is ongoing.

