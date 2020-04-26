Gardening centers provide outdoor opportunities during Safer at Home order

As we extend into the second month of the safer at home order, some people may be looking into starting their own garden.

To help gardeners in the Chippewa Valley, Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire is adapting its service to provide a safer shopping experience. Down to Earth offers gardening and landscape supplies for anyone from the seasoned pro or the casual green thumb. Retail operations manager Ben Polzien said while the store has had to modify how they operate, they are still open and available to help.

“It is definitely a different time, but we are trying to learn and adapt as we can,” Polzien said. “We're going to practice safety and caution as much as we can until we are deemed able to open up like normal. We are going to do whatever we can to get people what they need in that time.”

Polzien said Down to Earth is asking customers to maintain social distancing guidelines, as well as disinfecting carts and offering curbside pickup.

